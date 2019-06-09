Graphic: Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077, from the folks that brought you The Witcher series, stole the show in the opening weekend of E3, if only because freakin’ Keanu Reeves is in the game, and you can preorder the bonkers-looking Collector’s Edition for $250 right now from Amazon and Walmart.



That gets you the game in a collector’s edition box, a 10" statue of the protagonist, a soundtrack, a map, a keychain, stickers, pins, a world compendium, and more. The game is due out April 16, 2020, but there’s no telling how quickly the Collector’s Edition bundles will sell out.