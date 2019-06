Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’ve only seen a couple trailers’ worth of gameplay, but the Link’s Awakening reboot looks like a strong contender for the best looking Zelda game of all time.



If you want to be sure to get your hands on the almost-certain-to-sell-out Dreamer Edition of the game (which includes a limited edition art book for only $10 more than the standard edition of the game) or the incredibly adorable Link’s Awakening Link amiibo, you can preorder them right now on Amazon.