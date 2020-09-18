PS5 (Pre-Order) | $500 | Amazon | Best Buy | GameStop | Walmart

PS5 Digital (Pre-Order) | $400 | Amazon | Best Buy | GameStop | Walmart

It’s redundant (and hilariously cliché) to say the PlayStation 5 will be Sony’s most powerful console yet, but that’s exactly what it is. And it’s not just because it’s got more teraflops that owning one is an exciting fantasy. The console maker invested ample research and development into the storage system, and though it doesn’t sound all that exciting on the surface, with an NVMe SSD tightly integrated into its advanced system architecture, bound to extract every theoretical drop of speed, it has developers watering at the mouth.



And the games look just as marvelous as you were hoping.

PS5 is looking like a sure must-buy in 2020, and it won’t be long before you can play as Sony has confirmed it will be available starting November 12 in the United States. If you’re sold and ready to buy one today, well, we have some bad news: It’s kind of hard to pre-order one right now.

Image : Sony

Sony originally announced it would open PS5 5 pre-orders September 17, but retailers jumped the gun and accepted orders a day early. If you look now, chances are you won’t find any in stock, but we’ve seen a couple of small restocks in the few days after, and there’s bound to be more by the time we reach the November 12 release date.



In fact, Sony’s CEO confirmed there would be more PS5 units available at launch than the PS4, which is notable considering the PS4 was easily found on launch day pretty much everywhere.

If you want to order a PS5, you’ll have to be diligent. Sign up at the following retailers to be notified when new stock is available. Follow them and PlayStation on Twitter or other social media channels for updates. You can even use in-stock notification sites (here’s our favorite) to make sure you’re covering all possible ground. Whatever you do, you’ll need to check back regularly to secure your order, because gaming consoles are exceptionally hot right now thanks to quarantine life, and pre-order opportunities seem to come and go like a thief in the night.

Buy the PS5:

Buy the PS5 Digital Edition:

Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

PS5 accessories seem to be much more plentiful than the console right now. Whether it’s an extra DualSense controller, a charging dock, or the Pulse 3D headset, almost all are still available to order and shipping in time for the console’s arrival. Here’s where you can buy PS5 accessories.



Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Discover a deeper, highly immersive gaming experience* that brings the action to life in the palms of your hands. The DualSense wireless controller offers immersive haptic feedback, dynamic adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone, all integrated into an iconic comfortable design.

Other Retailers: Best Buy | GameStop | Walmart | Target

Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Charge up to two DualSense wireless controllers at the same time and dock them quickly and easily with the charging station’s click-in design. Your controllers charge as quickly as when connected to your PS5 console—so you can free up USB ports without sacrificing performance. DualSense wireless controllers sold separately.

Other Retailers: Best Buy | GameStop | Target

Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Featuring dual lenses for 1080p capture and a built-in stand, the HD camera works seamlessly with the PS5 background removal tools to put you in the spotlight. Quickly create a recording or a broadcast of yourself and your gameplay, with your DualSense wireless controller’s create button.

Other Retailers: Best Buy | GameStop | Target

Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Conveniently navigate entertainment on your PlayStation 5 console with an intuitive layout featuring media controls. Simplify your set-up with the ability to power on your PS5 console directly and adjust the volume and power settings of compatible TVs

Other Retailers: Best Buy | GameStop

Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Enjoy a seamless, wireless experience with a headset fine-tuned for 3D Audio on PS5 consoles*. The PULSE 3D wireless headset features a refined design with dual noise-cancelling microphones, built-in rechargeable battery, and an array of easy-access controls.

Other Retailers: Best Buy | GameStop | Target

PS5 Launch Titles

In its most recent broadcast, Sony showed off tons of exciting games slated for the system, including our first real Resident Evil VIII: Village teaser and word that a new God of War game, both arriving in 2021. But if you’re wondering what you’ll be able to play after you’ve carried out your ritualistic unboxing, here’s the list so far (click to pre-order games in bold, most via GameStop):

Don’t forget that we’re due next-gen versions of several upcoming current generation titles, including Cyberpunk 2077, NBA 2K21, and Madden NFL 21, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

This article was originally published in July 2020 and updated with new information on 9/3/2020.