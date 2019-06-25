Graphic: Amazon

We had speculated about the date of Amazon’s fourth Prime Day, but now we know for sure. It will at 3AM ET on Monday, July 15, and run for a full 48 hours, the longest Prime Day to date.



Of course, you’ll want to be sure you have Amazon Prime if you want to be able to take advantage of the sales. We still think it’s one of the best deals in tech given all the benefits it includes, and if you sign up for a free trial, you’ll be able to score all the Prime Day deals before you actually have to pay for a membership. For more tips to get you ready for the big day(s), check out our Prime Day tips post.

We also expect other retailers to counter Prime Day with big sales of their own, and we’ll be keeping an eye out and posting the best ones we see. If recent years are any indication, this will be by far the best day of deals around the web until the holiday season.