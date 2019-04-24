Don’t sweat it, hot sleepers. Buffy’s new comforter, the Breeze will keep you cool while you catch those zzz’s—and it will give you peace of mind, too. The Breeze is 100% made from soft, breathable eucalyptus fiber, and according to the brand, it’s the first comforter to be completely plant-based.
In addition to being environmentally friendly, the Breeze is also antimicrobial and hypoallergenic, and as with Buffy’s original Cloud comforter, you can test out the Breeze in a 30-night trial before deciding if it should be a permanent addition to your sleep situation. Plus, shipping and returns are both free.
If you’re ready to make your bed breezier, the Breeze starts at $170 for a Twin/Twin XL comforter, $210 for a Full/Queen, and $250 for a King/Cal King. Sweet, non-sweaty dreams!