Image: Buffy

Don’t sweat it, hot sleepers. Buffy’s new comforter, the Breeze will keep you cool while you catch those zzz’s—and it will give you peace of mind, too. The Breeze is 100% made from soft, breathable eucalyptus fiber, and according to the brand, it’s the first comforter to be completely plant-based.

In addition to being environmentally friendly, the Breeze is also antimicrobial and hypoallergenic, and as with Buffy’s original Cloud comforter, you can test out the Breeze in a 30-night trial before deciding if it should be a permanent addition to your sleep situation. Plus, shipping and returns are both free.

Bury Me In a Buffy Comforter I have always been a comforter person. Get my bedroom as cold as I can handle and bury me in as… Read more Read

If you’re ready to make your bed breezier, the Breeze starts at $170 for a Twin/Twin XL comforter, $210 for a Full/Queen, and $250 for a King/Cal King. Sweet, non-sweaty dreams!