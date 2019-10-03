Hori Made An Honest-To-God Mario Kart Racing Wheel, And You Can Preorder It Now

Preorder Hori Mario Kart Racing Wheel Graphic : Shep McAllister

We’ve come a long way from those cheap plastic wheels that hold your Wiimotes and Joy-Con. Hori’s newest Nintendo-licensed Switch peripheral is a legit racing wheel and pedal set for Mario Kart and other racing games, and you can preorder yours now.



The wheel and pedals connect to your Switch (or Windows PC) over USB, and feature all of the buttons you’d get on a regular Switch controller. At a modest $70, don’t expect force feedback or gear shifters, but it should still provide as immersive an experience as you could ever want from Mario Kart. Preorders are live on Amazon now, with release slated for November 12.

Hori’s also releasing a Deluxe version for $150 with paddle shifters, dead zone adjustment, and adjustable wheel sensitivity, but it’s not yet clear if that model will be released in the U.S. For what it’s worth, you can order the Japanese version from Play Asia here.