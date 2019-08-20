Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

On an infinite timescale, there will eventually be a multitool variant of every conceivable consumer product released on Kickstarter, but this versatile carabiner from the folks who brought us a pretty incredible pen in 2017 makes more sense than most.



In addition to acting as a locking carabiner, for all of your carabiner needs, this product packs a box cutter, a couple of screwdrivers, and a combination bottle opener/pry bar that can help you take nails out of wood. They also advertise it as a pair of metal knuckles if you need to fight a bear (literally!), but I suppose that’s true of any carabiner.

The carabiner form factor actually makes a ton of sense as a box cutter or pry bar, since its large size gives you a more leverage and a sturdier grip than you’d get on most minimal multitools. I used an early prototype to open a few boxes, and while that’s never the most difficult task, I felt like I could do it all day without my hand getting fatigued.

The GPCA carabiner is now up on Kickstarter, with super earlybird pricing starting at $29 for an aluminum version, or $39 for stainless steel.