Preorder and Save On Kammok's New Line Of Versatile Outdoor Bags

Austin-based Kammok has been turning out crowdfunded outdoor gear hits for years, including a trail quilt that we covered last year, and their new Burro line of bags may be the brand’s most ambitious undertaking yet.



Comprised of three different bags (plus a bundled hip pack or dopp kit, depending on the bag you choose), the whole Burro line is built from a durable and water-resistant material. They aren’t dry bags, so you won’t want to submerge them, but they’re designed to keep rain and splashes away from your gear.

Each of the bags have their own clever features that you won’t find on most similar bags. For example, the small Burro Zip 18 has a stretchy mesh front panel that can hold multiple water bottles, and a removable waist belt with extra pockets. The larger Roll 26 has a magnetic snapping roll top, and a side zipper that gives you access to the main compartment without unrolling the top of the bag. And the Duffel 30 has compression straps to cut down on its size, and hidden straps that turn it into a backpack.

The most unique feature of the lineup though is the removable back pad that comes with all three bags. The rigid-but-padded insert gives the sacks more structure than they’d otherwise have, making them more comfortable for long hikes than cheap slings. It also doubles as a water-resistant laptop sleeve for laptops up to 15", and can also serve as a camp seat in a pinch, if you don’t want to sit in the dirt.

All of the bags are up for preorder starting today on Kickstarter, with prices starting at $95.