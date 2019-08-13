Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

There’s still nothing out there quite like Oru’s kayaks, which fold up like origami into something the size of a suitcase. And now, the company’s newest, smallest model is up for preorder at a limited time discount.



The Oru Inlet is 10' long, compared to the old Beach LT model’s 12', and weighs only 20 pounds, down from 26. When folded, it’s still quite large—too large to carry onto a plane, unfortunately—but it’s still incredibly portable for a freakin’ watercraft.

As you’d expect from a kayak this small and light, it’s only really designed for still water, so you won’t be taking it whitewater rafting. But for urban apartment dwellers who live within driving distance of a calm river or lake, it’s a fantastic option, and should move through the water faster and navigate more nimbly than an inflatable kayak, since the folding design allows the Oru to boast sharper, more hydrodynamic fairings on the ends.

With an expected MSRP of $899, the Inlet will be Oru’s cheapest kayak when it launches next year, but if you preorder through Kickstarter today, you can get one for $699. If you miss today’s earlybird sale, you can expect to pay $749, which is still a solid discount.