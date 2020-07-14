Pre-order Far Cry 6 (PS4) | $60 | Amazon

Pre-order Far Cry 6 (Xbox One) | $60 | Amazon

Advertisement

We’re finally getting Far Cry 6 and OMFG IT STARS GUS FRING, and if you just know you’re going for another wild ride in a luscious exotic island locale when it arrives February 18, 2021, you should pre-order today.

Advertisement

Amazon has Xbox One and PlayStation 4 pre-sale copies of the standard edition up for $60, with a couple of in-game bonuses included:

State-of-the-art Discos Locos Weapon

Exclusive Chorizo dog outfit

You can also find the Gold Steelbook Edition up for $109 (PS4, Xbox One), which—in addition to the extras above—includes Far Cry 6, a steelbook case, and a season pass that includes at least three content drops.

Advertisement

Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. As the dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Their oppressive rule has ignited a revolution.

Advertisement

Better yet, no matter when you buy, you’re guaranteed to get an upgraded version on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at no additional cost or hassle.