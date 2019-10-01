Photo: Pop Chart

If you have any fans of The Office on your holiday shopping list, you can can ahead and cross them off, because Pop Chart’s latest poster is the perfect gift for any Dunder Mifflinite.



The 36 x 24 print features nearly 200 characters that appeared on the show (including six of Michael Scott’s more memorable characters), along with their names, job titles, and in true Pop Chart fashion, color-coded labels to situate them within The Office’s cinematic universe. For example, yellow titles indicate Dundie award winners, different shades of green tell you if the character ever worked at Athlead or The Michael Scott Paper Company, and red labels highlight any romantic connections between the characters (Captain Jack - One night stand: Meredith Palmer).

If you preorder with promo code SCHRUTEBUCKS by Thursday of this week, you’ll get 20% off your order, including any frames and hanging supplies you bundle. But just be warned that the print doesn’t actually ship until October 21 (they have a lot of reams of paper to get through), so we hope you can last that long.

That’s what she said.