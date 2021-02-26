Pokémon Legends: Arceus | $60 | Best Buy

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond

Pokémon Shining Pearl

This morning’s Pokémon Presents livestream was a real doozy. After a disappointing Nintendo Direct and Sony State of Play, The Pokémon Company brought the heat with a clean 20 minutes of Pokémon announcements. That presentation was headlined by three big games: Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, remakes of the 2006 DS classic. Despite none of these games having firm release dates beyond vague year windows, you can pre-order all of them now at Best Buy if you so please.

As far as the Diamond and Pearl remakes go, you probably know whether or not you’re going to like them. They’re faithful adaptations that upgrade the graphics just enough to justify a resell. The “never pre-order games” crowd is usually justified in that rallying cry, but come on now. Look at the trailer. These are by-the-books Pokémon games and it’s impossible to imagine anything going terribly wrong here, right? Okay, don’t quote me on that. The point is that if you were hyping a Diamond and Pearl remake for years, here they are. Pre-order them if you think they’ll actually be out this year as planned.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a riskier proposition. The trailer for the open-world game has fans hyped for good reason. It looks like Pokémon: Breath of the Wild, which is a winning combination. The hesitation here though is that it’s a much bigger departure for the series. While you know what you’re going to get with the remakes, this is uncharted territory. It could be a game-changer. It could be ... rough. The trailer certainly doesn’t show the cleanest experience with a choppy frame rate and limited draw distance. This is an early look at the game, so that could totally change in the final version, but it’s still a proceed-with-caution scenario for anyone who’s dead set on pre-ordering it. That’s not to mention that the game currently has an “early 2022" release window, which seems like wishful thinking.

With all that in mind, here’s where you can pre-order all three games, none of which even have box art yet. If you already know you’re going to buy them anyways, have at it.