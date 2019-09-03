Graphic: Shep McAllister

Arcade1Up is continuing its combo streak of affordable(ish) home arcade cabinet releases with its first ever cocktail table-style head-t0-head cabinet, and you can preorder yours now.



Featuring a 17" display on top that can be split down the middle for one-on-one gaming, you can see it in action here from the company’s EVO booth:

Featuring 12 games highlighted by several Street Fighters, this looks like a more ergonomic option for multiplayer fighting than the company’s standard 3/4-sized vertical cabinets. It’s also a cabinet that you could conceivably hide in the basement and pull out more easily for parties than the company’s other cabinets (the top has a protective cover for spills, worry not). But at 3' long and weighing in at 60 pounds, I wouldn’t call it portable.

Arcade1Up hasn’t set a release date, but the cabinet will be priced at $500 when it does ultimately come out.