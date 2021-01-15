Pre-Order Persona 5 Strikers, So You’ll Know Exactly When It’s Coming

Image : Sega

Persona 5 isn’t a game; it’s a way of life. Okay, I don’t actually mean that, but it certainly feels that way with some of the game’s most ardent fans. Considering that it’s a 100 RPG, you can’t really blame people for getting lost in its world. Persona 5 Royal only escalated that sensation, prompting fans to go in for another dip to try some new content. At this point, it feels like Persona 5 is its own franchise separate from the actual Persona series. That’s not even a farfetched claim when you look at Persona 5 Strikers.

The new spinoff is a Dynasty Warriors-style game that replaces the series’ traditional turn-based combat with good ol’ hack-and-slash action. It contains some of the same elements as the 2017 game but in a very different format. It’s more of a sequel than a side game, expanding the game’s story in a (hopefully) shorter package. As someone who loved Persona 5, I personally can’t wait to revisit that world without having to carve out another 100+ hours for a replay.

If you’re looking to go all out when the game drops in February, there are a few different ways you can order it. From the regular game to special bundles, here’s everything you need to know about pre-ordering Persona 5 Strikers.



How To Pre-Order Persona 5 Strikers

Image : Giovanni Colantonio

If you just want the standard edition in a regular case, hey, you can do that! The game launches on PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on February 20, so your pick depends on whether or not you want to prioritize portability or power. Or perhaps it’s a matter of if you want the game case to match your Persona 5 PS4 case. Either reason is valid. Pre-ordering any edition of the game, physical or digital, gets you a handful of digital extras too. You’ll receive a soundtrack, art book, and behind the scenes video. That applies to every edition mentioned in this article, so you won’t miss out by ordering one over another.

How To Pre-order Persona 5 Strikers SteelBook Edition

Image : Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a nice little bonus for collectors. When you pre-purchase the Switch edition of the game, you’ll get a nifty SteelBook case that features everyone’s favorite cat Morgana on the inside and Joker looking cool on the outside. Unfortunately, the case is explicitly for the Switch game, so there’s no disc slot inside. So if you were hoping to get a case for the PS4 edition to match your others, no dice. That’s only the inside though, and my mother always said it’s the outside that counts, so feel free to judge this book by its cover.

How To Pre-Order Persona 5 Strikers With Joker Pin

Image : GameStop

Pre-ordering the game through GameStop gets you a snazzy black and white Joker pin. You’ll need to buy a physical version of the game to get this, but it comes with your Switch or PS4 copy. You’ll also get it whether you pick the game up in-store (please don’t do that) or you have it delivered straight to your door. You can literally wear your love for the game on your sleeve with this … or on your collar, I guess. Or backpack. I don’t know, wherever you wear your pins.



How to Pre-Order Persona 5 Strikers Digital Deluxe Edition

Image : Sega

The Digital Deluxe Edition of Persona 5 Strikers is especially appealing for one key reason: it gives you early access to the game. You’ll be able to play it starting February 19 and really rub it in your friends’ faces. On top of that, the digital version comes with an in-game content pack that includes extra items as well as new background music. You’ll still get the bonus digital goodies that come with the physical editions too, so this is a good option if you’re not much of a game case collector. You can grab those from Steam, the Nintendo eShop, or the PlayStation Store.