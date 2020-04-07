Peak Design Is Donating All of Its Travel Tripod Launch Profits to Fight COVID-19 and Climate Change

Peak Design Travel Tripod | $350 | Peak Design | B&H Photo | Moment



Earlier today Peak Design released its Travel Tripod, which my colleague Sam Rutherford called “more than deserving of a place in your gear bag” in his review on Gizmodo. Because of its compact size and light weight, he’s “no longer questioning whether or not a tripod deserves to go on a trip.”

Once and for all, Sam’s back is spared from burden of heavy lifting, at least when it comes to tripods.

At 3.44 pounds and for the aluminum alloy version or 2.84 pounds for the carbon fiber, Peak Design’s Travel Tripod is optimized for exactly that. Travel. And while you might not be thinking about a getaway vacation right about now, there’s never been a better time to social distance on a remote hiking trail a short drive from home.



Better still, 100% of the profits raised from the Peak Design Travel Tripod launch are being donated to combat COVID-19 and climate change via the CDC Foundation and Climate Neutral, respectively. This includes all profits made from the Peak Design website listing and from third-party retailers like B&H Photo and Moment.

“Now more than ever is the time for us to act on our core values and ensure that our employees, contractors and retail partners can find economic shelter in a product we’ve spent years developing,” said CEO Peter Dering in a press release. Unfortunately we haven’t swapped one global disaster for the other. We can’t afford to relinquish the progress we’ve made in combating climate change.”