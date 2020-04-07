It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
TechPhotography

Peak Design Is Donating All of Its Travel Tripod Launch Profits to Fight COVID-19 and Climate Change

Gabe Carey
Filed to:Peak Design
Peak Design
1.0K
Save
Peak Design Travel Tripod | $350 | Peak Design | B&amp;H Photo | Moment
Peak Design Travel Tripod | $350 | Peak Design | B&H Photo | Moment
Photo: Sam Rutherford (Gizmodo)

Peak Design Travel Tripod | $350 | Peak Design | B&H Photo | Moment

Earlier today Peak Design released its Travel Tripod, which my colleague Sam Rutherford called “more than deserving of a place in your gear bag” in his review on Gizmodo. Because of its compact size and light weight, he’s “no longer questioning whether or not a tripod deserves to go on a trip.”

Advertisement

Once and for all, Sam’s back is spared from burden of heavy lifting, at least when it comes to tripods.

At 3.44 pounds and for the aluminum alloy version or 2.84 pounds for the carbon fiber, Peak Design’s Travel Tripod is optimized for exactly that. Travel. And while you might not be thinking about a getaway vacation right about now, there’s never been a better time to social distance on a remote hiking trail a short drive from home.

Better still, 100% of the profits raised from the Peak Design Travel Tripod launch are being donated to combat COVID-19 and climate change via the CDC Foundation and Climate Neutral, respectively. This includes all profits made from the Peak Design website listing and from third-party retailers like B&H Photo and Moment.

Advertisement

“Now more than ever is the time for us to act on our core values and ensure that our employees, contractors and retail partners can find economic shelter in a product we’ve spent years developing,” said CEO Peter Dering in a press release. Unfortunately we haven’t swapped one global disaster for the other. We can’t afford to relinquish the progress we’ve made in combating climate change.”

Gabe Carey

Gabe Carey is the Commerce Content & Strategy Manager at The Inventory and Kinja Deals. He refuses to shave and cut his hair until the barbers return.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Feel the Glow: These LED Switch Accessories Will Brighten Your Day for Cheap

Tuesday's Best Deals: Vudu Bundles, Unagi Scooters, EyeBuyDirect, and More

At Vudu, You Can Get Entire Movie Collections for One Low Price

The New NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Box (Cylinder?) Streams Games and 4K Movies, And it's $20 Off Today