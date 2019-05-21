Peak Design Travel Tripod | Kickstarter

When Peak Design launches a new product, we take notice, and their latest Kickstarter campaign goes back to the company’s photographic roots.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Peak Design

The Peak Design Travel Tripod purports to be one of the most compact full-sized travel tripods on the market, thanks to a unique design that eliminates wasted, empty space with form-fitted legs and pieces that fit together perfectly. Packed down, its maximum diameter is only 3.25" across, compared to well over 4" for most tripods in this class. But it still boasts a 60" maximum height, and can hold 20 pounds of gear, so it’s not sacrificing flexibility or strength to achieve that svelte design.

A single, “precision engineered” adjustment ring on the ball head makes it easy to articulate your camera or lock it in place at any angle, and you can even convert the tripod into a “Low Mode” with the included hex wrench, which hangs the camera under the legs rather than balancing it above them.

Advertisement

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Peak Design

My favorite little feature, though, has to be the included universal phone mount, which stows away inside the center column when not in use, so you’ll never lose it or leave it at home. That means that even if you don’t want to take all of your heavy camera gear out on a hike, you could still bring along the tripod to get some stunning shots and long exposures with your phone.

Peak Design has already raised nearly $2,000,000 on Kickstarter for this campaign, and if you know Peak, you know that this is a rare opportunity to save money on their gear. The aluminum version of the Travel Tripod will set you back $289 (compared to $350 once it releases), and the lighter carbon fiber version is priced at $479 (compared to $600). That’s a lot of money, but Peak is undefeated in delivering class-leading, ultra high-quality products, so it’ll likely be money well spent if you take photography seriously.