Graphic: Tercius Bufete

The San Francisco Shock, led by Season MVP Sinatraa and Finals MVP ChoiHyoBin, trounced their rivals the Vancouver Titans in a shockingly fast 4-0 match to win the 2019 Overwatch League Championship.



The Shock looked impressive and outclassed their opponents, with sick Doomfist and Sigma plays, as well as a hilarious, chandelier-Bastion strategy on Eichenwalde. (Poor Haksal didn’t get any space.)

