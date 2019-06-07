Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Overwatch League teams debuted new “Third Kit” collections jerseys during the kickoff of the third stage of competitive play.

Featuring bolder designs, these new jerseys were made to reflect the cities each team represent.

For example, the Atlanta Reign’s jerseys swap their usual cardinal threads for a peach scheme to reflect Georgia’s “Peach State” nickname, while the Florida Mayhem’s offers up some serious Miami Vice vibes with its neon redesign, and Toronto’s flaunts the city’s title of Most Diverse City in the World. Some of my favorites include NYXL’s, Toronto Defiant’s, Paris Eternal’s and the Hangzhou Spark.

To be clear, they are not all winners. I mean, what were they thinking with the Philadelphia Fusion’s design? Are people from Philadelphia naturally great referees?

Bad news for Shanghai Dragons, Chengdu Hunters, Guangzhou Charge, Vancouver Titans, and Seoul Dynasty fans, these teams decided not to participate.

It’s currently unclear how long these alternate jerseys will be available, but GOATs fans can expect to dish $100 for the player jerseys.

You can check out the entire collection on the Fanatics website.