Graphic: Private Internet Access

Private Internet Access is our readers’ favorite VPN service, thanks in part to having lower prices than most of the competition. Starting on March 18 though, the company is raising its prices for the first time ever, while also doubling its device connection limit from five to ten.



The new prices:

1 month: $9.99 (up from $6.95)

1 year: $71.88 (up from $39.95)

2 years: $83.87 (up from $69.95)

Those are pretty significant price hikes, but the company will allow active customers to continue renewing their account for whatever they were previously paying, meaning this week is a great time to sign up, if you don’t already have a VPN service.

Advertisement

Our readers can enjoy even better prices than the public through the following links:

