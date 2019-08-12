Graphic: Chelsea Stone

I did not think Dagne Dover’s Landon Carryall could be improved upon any further. But then, the brand went and added luggage sleeves to their 365 collection of neoprene essentials. I stand corrected.



Dagne Dover just rolled out the 365 relaunch, which includes small, medium, large, and extra large Landons, along with large and medium Dakota backpacks. Current colors include black, grey, navy, moss green, heather grey, ash blue, and dune (though it’s probably safe to assume that future, yet-to-be-released colors of these collection stalwarts will also feature the luggage sleeve). The only neoprene bags that seem to have been spared the luggage sleeve is the extra small Landon and the small Dakota, which makes sense; they’re very tiny.

And of course, in addition to the new luggage sleeve, these bags still feature all the internal organization that they’re known and loved for, including the padded laptop sleeve, matching mesh pouch, stretch key leash, shoe bag, water bottle pocket, and more.

Bags start at $155, but can you really put a price on the ease of attaching your bag to your rolling luggage as you embark upon your next weekend away?