The best outdoor adventures often require taking a flight to get to a scenic destination, but if you don’t want to bring along a separate suitcase and hiking backpack, Osprey has a new offering that promises the best of both.



The new Farpoint Trek (Men: 55L | 75L) and Fairview Trek (Women: 50L | 70L) travel backpacks offer high-end hiking pack features like a ventilated back tension panel, a hydration bladder pocket, hip belt storage, and external attachment points for things like trekking poles. We’d expect nothing less from the folks behind our readers’ favorite hiking daypack.

But when it comes time to check them for a flight, they also boast a front zippered opening that spans nearly the entire length of the bag for easier packing, just like a a regular piece of luggage, and internal compression straps to keep your clothes organized. The included raincover can also be attached to protect the outer shell of the pack and prevent your zippers from getting caught in transit.



The new Trek bags are available now for $220-$230.