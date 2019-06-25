Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Don’t everybody thank me at once. Now is your chance to pre-order the Funko Pop! Deluxe Star Wars: Millenium Falcon with Han Solo. The Pop! figure is currently available for pre-order exclusively to Amazon Prime members. So, if you love Star Wars and don’t have Prime yet, you know what to do. With Prime Day coming up, you’d be smart to start your free trial now.

From a long time ago, in a galaxy far far away... The Millennium Falcon with Han Solo as a Pop! Deluxe from Funko! This Pop! Deluxe captures all the amazing little details of the iconic spaceship and is among the largest figures Funko has ever produced! Don’t miss out on your chance to own the ship that made the Kessel Run in under 12 parsecs as only Funko can deliver! The figure measures 5.5" tall, is 10.5" wide and 13.25" long and come in a window box display. This item will surely become the center piece of your Funko Pop! Star Wars collection!

You can order the Funko Pop! Deluxe Star Wars: Millenium Falcon with Han Solo now for $65, but won’t be charged until it ships. This Pop! is set to release on October 21, 2019. Would you say “I know” if we told you that October 21st is also the late Carrie Fisher’s birthday?