Filippo Morato’s Suave wallet has proven to be a hit with our readers (and one reader in particular that you may recognize), and now, the same designer is back with a sequal: the Casuale Wallet.

Unlike most wallets we cover here, the Casuale isn’t really trying to be minimal; it’s a classic bifold made from full-grain, vegetable tanned Italian leather, with some clever features. Capable of holding 13 credit cards, 15 bills, and 10 coins simultaneously, it makes everything easy to find. Your most-used cards go into a quick-access slot with a pull-tab, your coins (or house key) slip into a pouch, your cash slides into a cash pocket (designed to fit currencies from around the globe), and even your business cards have a slot of their own.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Indiegogo

Casuale doesn’t reinvent the wheel in any meaningful way, but it sweats the little details like an RFID-protected lining to keep you safe from skimmers, plus oil edging and double stitching for added resilience. It’s the kind of wallet you wouldn’t be surprised to find at a high-end department store for over $100, but right now on Indiegogo, you can get a preorder in for $49, with orders expected to ship in September.