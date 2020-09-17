Step Into a New World and Pre-Order the Oculus Quest 2

Oculus Quest 2 | $299 | Amazon

If you haven’t been swept away by the thrills of virtual reality gaming, now’s a pretty good time to jump in. The Oculus Quest 2 is official, giving you an affordable VR headset that doesn’t require a PC to play (though you can play PC-only games meant for the rift with the Oculus Link cable). All your processing power is onboard the headset itself, but you’ll be surprised by the quality of games something like this can muster.



The reviews are already in and the reception is overwhelmingly positive. Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford remarks:

“The Quest 2 is precisely the VR headset I’ve been waiting for more than two decades. Actually, it’s not just for me, it’s the VR headset for everyone, because most importantly, starting at just $300, the Oculus 2 costs $100 less than the device it’s replacing. The Quest 2 isn’t just an iterative update, it’s a real turning point for modern VR.”

Ubisoft will be a major contributor to Oculus Quest 2 with exclusive titles from the Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Cell franchises on the way. We’ll also see top IPs like Jurassic World, Star Wars, The Walking Dead, Warhammer 40,000, and Sniper Elite, among others.

Wrath of 2020 willing, the Oculus Quest 2 marries itself to your head October 13, and you can pre-order yours today. (And we strongly recommend doing that with how fast the latest gaming consoles are going!)

Image : Oculus

The cheapest you can snag an Oculus Quest 2 for is $300, which is the 64GB model. If you want 256GB of storage, that’ll be another $100. There’s no expandable storage on either of these VR headsets, so think about how many games you might want to keep stored.



Thankfully, Oculus Quest 2 games aren’t nearly as big as PC-bound titles designed for the Rift, so you’ll be able to pack quite a bit into 64GB, but you should probably grab the 256GB model if you’re averse to deleting games as your playing habits change. PC games played over Oculus Link take up no space, so consider grabbing the 64GB model if that’ll be the bulk of your playing time.

Oculus Quest 2 Accessories



Image : Oculus

Consider picking up some accessories for your Oculus Quest 2. Alongside the headset, your pre-order cart can also hold a gray carrying case. That’s a $49 investment, and one I highly recommend if you’re planning to tote it around.

The Oculus Link I mentioned earlier is a little pricey for a glorified USB cable, but it’s the only way you’re getting PC Oculus games to show on your Oculus Quest 2. It’s $79, and since it’s the same cable the original uses, it ships today. Pass if you already have one.

If you’ve already used Oculus headsets and you know you’ll have fitting issues—or you’re planning to let family and friends play—you can grab a Fit Pack with light blockers and interchangeable face pads for $39. There’s also a $49 Elite Strap that heightens your comfort levels during play.

Finally, there’s a $129 version of that same Elite Strap, but this one integrates a rechargeable battery and comes bundled with the aforementioned carrying case, perfect if your VR adventures stretch a little long.

