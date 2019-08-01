Photo: Nuuly

Sure, you could just go to an Urban Outfitters, browse through some clothes, purchase them, and take them home—but that’s boring! It’s 2019. Now, we rent our clothes, consider purchasing them, and then ultimately send them back. At least, it seems that’s the assumption that Urban Outfitters’ is operating under with their latest launch, Nuuly.



Nuuly is a monthly clothing rental subscription from the minds at Urban Outfitters, part of the URBN collection of brands along with Free People and Anthropologie. The just-launched service allows subscribers to choose 6 items for $88 monthly from brands commonly sold at, yes, Urban Outfitters, Free People, and Anthropologie, but also: Paige, Levi’s, Zadig & Voltaire, ModCloth, and much more.

What’s next? Simply wear your chosen items as though they were yours. It’s ok to return the items dirty—plus, there are no late or damage fees. Once the month is up, just return the items (free two-day shipping and returns is also part of the plan), or opt to purchase them if you just can’t let go. Subscribers are also able to pause or cancel their subscription at any time.

Unlike its most analogous service, Rent the Runway, Nuuly is for everyday, not just special occasions (or, uh, fashion editors). Shoppers can currently browse through over 1,200 styles, all of which have that signature Urban boho vibe and are mostly comprised of casual pieces for every-day wear.



Nuuly isn’t available to the public quite yet, but if you’re chomping at the bit to start renting, you can join the company’s waitlist now (warning: they ask for your Instagram handle). You’ll receive an invite link in your email when the time comes to shop.