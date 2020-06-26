It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Clothing and Lifestyle

Now You Can Rep Our Pride Merch While Giving Back to the LGBTQ Community 🌈

The Inventory Staff
Filed to:Black Trans Lives Matter
Black Trans Lives Matter
4
Save
Illustration for article titled Now You Can Rep Our Pride Merch While Giving Back to the LGBTQ Community 🌈
Image: G/O Media

Pride may be nearly over, but here at The Inventory, our commitment to human rights is unwavering. To finish out strong this month, we’re donating a portion of each sale from our dedicated merch stores across the whole network to the following charities and nonprofit organizations. Click the name of your favorite site below to browse the full catalog. A couple of our sites have even introduced Pride merch including a “Gays in Space” sticker from io9 and an embroidered t-shirts from Jalopnik.

Advertisement

However you present or identify, you can proudly sport our swag while giving back to a good cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Fight Forever With Chun-Li and Cammy on the HORI Fighting Stick Mini for Nintendo Switch, Down to $53

Pre-Order Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4 and Its Deluxe Edition Lore Book, Each $10 Off

Friday’s Best Deals: Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-Order, Tacklife 800A Jump Starter, Putterball Backyard Golf, Amazon Big Style Sale, and More

Remember All Your Passwords With a Year of Dashlane Premium, Now 50% off