Now We're Cooking With Gas: The Inventory's Sear Series Ignites Today

With Father’s Day behind us and July 4 around the corner, we’re celebrating the days in between with Sear Series, a full week dedicated to good ol’ fashioned grilling. And where better to assemble than on The Inventory, the backyard of websites? We’ll bring the content and you bring the beers, as we’ve got a stacked lineup from some of your faves including Ignacia Fulcher whose brilliant mind came up with the Sear Series name (previously, we were going to call it Grill Week, can you imagine??), Jordan McMahon, Quentyn Kennemer, Jolie Kerr, Whitson Gordon, and more.

Not sure which grill to buy in time for the fireworks? Stay tuned. Looking for accessories to go with it? Chaya’s got you covered. Need a resource on how to grill vegetables? We’re on it. If you’re living in the city with no yard in sight, don’t worry, you’re not alone. I’m working on a roundup of mini appliances for small apartments so you can take your barbecue indoors. No matter your living situation—and without disregard for the fact we’re still in a pandemic—Sear Series aims to fill all your cookout needs. Now put on a mask, your cheekiest apron, bookmark this page, and follow us on Twitter because there’s A LOT of exciting things ahead, all of which will be featured below.

The world has been cooking vegetables incorrectly for too long.

I’m convinced that we, as a species, are single-handedly responsible for the bad rap vegetables have gotten. Sure, steamed brussels sprouts are unambiguously disgusting. But it isn’t the sprout’s fault. For decades, parents, and grandparents have done vegetables a disservice, cooking them in the blandest ways possible and forcing us to choke them down, ensuring that we’d avoid them at all costs once we finally gained agency over our lives. But now I know better, and there’s no excuse for ignoring delicious plant-based sides in 2020—particularly when it’s so easy and delicious to toss them on the grill. - Whitson Gordon

Hey, Co-opulace! It’s Sear Series, the week where we talk about all things BBQ and food, and because I’m hopelessly lost in all aspects of those realms (I believe Gordon Ramsay calls people like me an “idiot sandwich”), I’m petitioni ng for much-needed help ahead of cookout season. - Quentyn Kennemer