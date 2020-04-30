Now Ready for Pre-Order, the Inevitable Disney Face Masks Are Here

Image : Disney Store

Disney Cloth Face Masks (4-Pack) | $20 | Disney Store

At last, the Disney face masks are here. Now available for pre-order over at the Disney Store itself, you can finally wear Baby Yoda like a skin suit on your face. Each four-pack set is $20 and comes in three sizes. All profits raised up to $1 million through September 30 will be donated to Medshare, a humanitarian aid non-profit which has also set out to donate one million Disney face masks to communities in need.

Among the prominent character illustrations you can choose from, highlights include Hulk (Marvel), Mike Wazowski (Monsters Inc.), Stitch (Lilo & Stitch), and of course, the aforementioned Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian TV series on Disney+. These non-medical cloth face masks are reusable and made from a combination of cotton and polyester bound by elastane. They are machine washable and come in six total varieties based on iconic franchises and brands.

Reads the messaging on the Disney Store site:

Disney is committed to serving the communities where we live and work. During these challenging times, we’re using the power of our timeless stories and beloved characters to address our guests’ needs for family-friendly reusable cloth face masks.

Disney is donating one million cloth face masks for children and families in underserved and vulnerable communities across the U.S. that will be distributed by MedShare (www.medshare.org). Disney will also donate all profits from the sales in the U.S. of Disney’s cloth face masks to Medshare, up to $1 million, now through September 30, 2020.

