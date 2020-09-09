Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 (PS4, Xbox One) | $40

After spending much of my weekend grinding rails, doing ollies, and pulling off specials in Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2, it’s safe to say I’m staring down the halfpipe of one of my top contenders for Game of the Year, and I owe much of that fondness to the soundtrack, which absolutely rips. Though I’ve seen some of my so-called “friends” complaining about Sublime’s inclusion, I have to admit it’s endearing to see the return of ska, especially in a game that harkens back to a simpler time in gaming and music alike.



If your first introduction to punk or ska or hip-hop was from a Tony Hawk game, you’re not alone. As a casual music nerd, I’ve been hearing echoes of this sentiment for years and it wasn’t until this release I was actually convinced to jump in. For some reason, the fact I learned about The Get Up Kids from Forza Horizon 3 wasn’t enough—I had to experience a Tony Hawk game for myself, and I certainly wasn’t going to start with Pro Skater 5, the first new console release in the series since Tony Hawk: Shred 10 years ago. Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 is probably the first universally well-received entry subsequent to Proving Ground in 2007, and that extends to the soundtrack.



Over the weekend, I didn’t only play Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2, I recreated the soundtrack in Apple Music and Amazon Music Unlimited. Spotify already did the work on their end to get a Reel Big Fish song stuck in your head for the first time in like two decades. However, those still not subscribed to a premium music plan are out of luck when it comes to ad-free listening, unless of course you take up Amazon on their 30-day trial of Music Unlimted, no strings attached. I, myself, have been testing it out with THPS 1 + 2 on repeat, and it’s got a few tracks that are otherwise missing from Apple Music. Anyone looking for new music to motivate you on your runs or keep you awake on long drive in the car, look no further, and add a perfect combo to your library.