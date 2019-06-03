Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

Nomatic makes one of our readers’ favorite wallets, but lately, they’ve been getting really into bags. Really, really well made bags.



The company’s latest venture is a full line of rolling luggage that’s packed with features, and you can preorder it right now on Kickstarter to save. Built from high-end Makrolon polycarbonate (backed by a lifetime warranty), secured by YKK brand zippers and a TSA lock, and set atop Hinomoto wheels (the same that you’d find on Away’s smooth-rolling suitcases), the exteriors of the bags seem built to last.



Inside, you’ll find included compression packing cubes that are perfectly sized to maximize your available space, plus built-in compression pads, and even some slick magnetic straps that I’ve never seen on any other suitcase. Available in two different sizes (the carry-on is available both with and without an exterior laptop compartment), preorders start at $349, and are available now. The campaign has already blown through $1,000,000 in orders, and Nomatic has a great track record of delivering projects on time.