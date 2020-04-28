Nomad's Rugged Cases for Google Pixel Buds 2 Are the Real, Horween Leather-Wrapped Deal

Image : Nomad Goods

Pixel Buds 2 are here, and while you can’t buy them (because they’re sold out!), those who either got lucky or signed up to join Google’s waitlist can supplement their purchase with a chic new accessory designed to endure casual and permanent abrasions. Bold and distinctively minimalist, as is customary for Nomad, the new Pixel Buds cases from the maker of our favorite charging cables are now available to purchase for $35.

Made with polycarbonate and sheathed in Horween, vegetable-tanned leather, these cases are built to endure years of wear and tear, protecting your daily drivers from short-circuiting due to exposure to harmful substances. The inside of the case is lined with microfiber. Whereas most of its competitors incise a hole in the front of their case, Nomad put a polycarbonate light pipe in place so the charging indicator light can breathe through.

A wrist strap attachment point makes it possible to latch an optional $10 wrist strap to its hip. The Pixel Buds never have to leave your side. Rather, you can wear them around like a bracelet, a trendsetting fashion statement in the making. A subtle soft spot on the case, Nomad says, keeps the rear pairing button at your disposal, with or without the case equipped. The USB-C port is exposed, maintaining its accessibility.

You can buy one of Nomad’s Pixel Buds 2 cases for $35 from its website in either a black or brown finish. Pair it with the wrist strap for an additional $10. For a high-quality, leather case that’ll (hopefully) sustain years of hard everyday use, $45 isn’t a terribly unreasonable ask.