Feel free to cancel your Peloton membership, now that Ring Fit Adventure is up for pre-order. Nintendo’s new $80 fitness game uses role-playing game mechanics to keep you motivated during your workouts.

To play, you’ll need to attach one Joy-Con to a leg strap, and the other to a wild peripheral, the Ring-Con. When used in tandem, these two accessories will keep track of your movements and help you interact with game.

Just a heads up, you’re going to look undeniably silly with this workout, but that’s part of the fun.

If the Wii Fit is any indication, this type of workout gamification will be an addictive, welcome addition to a healthy lifestyle. Pre-orders are open now, and it ships in about a month.

