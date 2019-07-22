Every year, Nike releases its latest iteration of the Air Zoom Pegasus, one of the most popular running shoes in the world, in a variety of NCAA school-themed colorways, and today’s the first day you can get your hands on feet in a pair for 2019.



Available now for several big schools for both men and women, each shoe features a school-specific color scheme (some of which understandably look better than others), a school logo on the outside of the heel, a logo on the tongue, and best of all, a themed insole with a school slogan.

Not to be confused with novelty shoes you’d buy at the campus bookstore, these are meant for serious runners, with angled heels, perforated mesh uppers for breathability, and elastic laces for a secure, confident fit. They’re also priced accordingly at $130.

By the way, the best looking shoe is the Tennessee one, followed closely by Clemson. Oregon’s, ironically for a Nike shoe, is the worst. You can feel free to disagree in the comments, but you’d be wrong.