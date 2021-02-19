Photo : BodyBlendz

10% off BodyBlendz Skincare Glacial Dip Set | Promo code NICOLE10

If you’re into skincare, there’s something new on the horizon. Kim Kardashian’s BFF, Nicole Williams English, has teamed up with BodyBlendz to create a couple of products that might pique your interest.

While I’m not a fan of the Kardashians as a hard and fast rule, her friend Nicole is an avid connoisseur of beauty products, specifically BodyBlendz exfoliating scrubs. She spent months with skin scientists (is that even a thing?), sampling several batches before finding one she loved.

When asked about the process, she said, “We wanted to offer something more than just your average scrub, something to hydrate, give a gentle cleanse and leave your skin feeling cool and soft. The scent will leave you feeling relaxed and as calm as a day at the spa and the color is a gorgeous teal blue that glides on your skin like butter. I truly can’t wait for everyone to try it!”

Luckily for you, dear reader, BodyBlendz has offered an exclusive 10% off of this new release. Just make sure you use the code NICOLE10 at checkout. But before you make a purchase, let’s give you a rundown on what these products are and how they work.

Photo : BodyBlendz

There are two products — the Body Glow Exfoliating Hydrator and the Glacial Dip Body Elixer, both for the same price of $40. Both are 100% vegan, so no animals were harmed in the process.

Specifically, Body Blendz’ Exfoliating Hydrator is a lotion made with Australian Bentonite clay, bamboo powder, green coffee extract, aloe vera and an additional 10 essential oils to buff away dead surface cells, leaving the skin thoroughly clean and hydrated. The toner, or Glacial Dip Body Elixer, is made with a mix of jojoba, sunflower seed oil, as well as Vitamins C and E to soothe skin. It also is formulated with rosemary leaf extract for additional anti-inflammatory properties to help with eczema, psoriasis, and other skin conditions.

Overall, these could end up being a great option for those looking for a little more hydration through the harsh winter and early spring we’re likely to have.

