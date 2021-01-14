Image : Nintendo

New Pokémon Snap | $60 | Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop



Ever since Nintendo unveiled New Pokémon Snap last summer, it’s become one of the most anticipated Switch titles out there. Granted, there’s not a lot to hype up right now considering that Metroid Prime 4 is in development hell and Breath of the Wild 2 still feels like a fever dream. Even so, the excitement is still warranted. The original 1999 game is a bonafide Nintendo 64 classic that holds a special place in many players’ hearts. While the latest installment won’t allow you to go to Blockbuster and print out your shots, it’s still offering the same on-rails photography gameplay you know and love.

After months of no news, we finally have a release date: April 30. Nintendo opened the proverbial Pokéball with new details about the game. We now know the region it’s set in, who the new professor is, and some of the Pokémon we can expect to see (where’s my Wooper gang at?). In addition to all the news pre-orders are now live for the game as well. Here’s where you can snag a copy starting today.

Advertisement

Where to pre-order New Pokémon Snap

Image : Nintendo

New Pokémon Snap retails for $60, which hopefully means it’ll be a full experience rather than a short side game. Pre-orders for the physical edition are currently open at all the usual retailers. At the moment, there are no pre-order bonuses active, but you will get the snazzy game case which features Meganium front and center where it belongs.



Advertisement