The Nanoleaf Canvas, the first touch controlled modular smart lights, is adding “smart button” to its list of skills.

Now, in addition to being a a stylish way to add character to brighten up a boring wall, the Nanoleaf Canvas can be used to trigger your other HomeKit devices or scenes. It’s kind of like if a Philips Hue bulb was flattened into a square and fused with a Logitech Pop.

Advertisement

Nanoleaf’s Touch Actions will offer three options to choose from: single press, double press, and a long press.

You can program these presses to do any number of things, but just as an example, users could trigger a “Good Night” scene with a single tap, turn on a Wemo smart plug with a double press, and open their smart blinds with a long press.

Advertisement

Better still, any square in the system can be turned into a touch-reactive “smart button.” Which means if you own the Smarter Kit, you’ll be able to program 27 different actions with the 9 available lights.

Touch Actions requires an update to the Nanoleaf app and connection to a Home Hub device, like an Apple TV, iPad or HomePod to work.



Advertisement