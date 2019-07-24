Photo: My Sheets Rock

If you’ve ever flipped your pillow over to get access to “the cool side,” only to find more hot pillow, My Sheets Rock and their temperature-regulating sheets are here to help.

The Regulator Sheets are also moisture-wicking and made of bamboo rayon. Because the sheets are ultra-breathable and don’t absorb night sweats, they also claim to reduce stinkiness. The sheets were developed to transfer body heat 2x more effectively than cotton sheets. According to Christopher Sun, founder of My Sheets Rock:

“The Regulator Sheets were born from our core belief in the transformative power of a great night’s sleep. After discovering how many men struggled with poor sleep due to a lack of effective temperature control, we set out on a mission to create a better solution. My Sheets Rock offers an alternative to the low-quality, restrictive, worn out, college-era sheets that many men settle for. After years of brainstorming and prototyping, we developed a revolutionary product. These are sheets like you have never seen or felt before. We call them the Regulator because they are truly the coolest sheets ever made.”

My Sheets Rock sent me a set of The Regulator Sheets to test out, and I unintentionally decided to give them a whirl on the hottest weekend of the year. I should put a disclaimer here that I live in a 3rd-floor apartment in a building with no central air. It was 100 degrees but “felt like” 110, so nothing was really going to feel cold in that kind of weather.

But I do think the only reason I was able to sleep was my tower fan and these sheets. The Regulator Sheets feel colder to the touch than cotton sheets, which made sense. The sheets also feel more gentle on your skin, almost like silk. Even though they were designed with men in mind, I felt like the material help reduce the frizziness of my hair after sleeping.



Now, given how hot it was, I still felt a little warm at night, but not uncomfortably so. I didn’t feel the need to flip my pillow to the cooler side, as my pillow seemed to remain cold all night with the pillowcase that came with my Regulator Sheets. Overall, these sheets felt so much more comfortable to sleep on than cotton sheets. I didn’t have any pools of sweat (again, it “felt like” it was ONE HUNDRED TEN DEGREES out). To speak to its moisture-wicking ability, my dog threw up on me and part of these sheets at one point, and there was no stain or watermark after I cleaned it up. I still have the sheets on my bed and plan to use the top sheet as a blanket on really hot nights, since I am a millennial and we don’t use top sheets.