Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re still searching for plausible excuses to put a big ass arcade cabinet in your home, Arcade1Up has hit the scene with some fresh motivations. They’ve dropped four new arcade machines for the home with iconic games that have never been featured in at-home units before.



Image : Arcade1Up

First up, we have Ms. Pac-Man, which is stylized just like the original and includes four games—Ms. Pac-Man, Pac-Mania, Pac-Man Plus, and Galaxian.



Then, more mashup goodness is coming out of the longstanding Marvel x Capcom partnership, and Arcade1Up has two whole new cabinets.

Celebrate each side’s most iconic characters in the Marvel vs Capcom: Clash of Superheroes edition. The X-Men vs Street Fighter cabinet keys in on characters from those respective franchises.

Image : Arcade1Up

You’ll have a big decision on your hand, because while both share access to a couple of titles, the other two games (bolded) are exclusive to their respective platforms:



Marvel vs Capcom: Clash of Superheroes Cabinet

X-Men: Children of the Atom

X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse

X-Men vs Street Fighter

Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Superheroes

X-Men vs Street Fighter Cabinet

Marvel Super-Heroes: War of the Gems

Marvel Super Heroes vs Street Fighter

X-Men vs Street Fighter

Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Superheroes

Oooooh, but we’re not stopping there. The first-ever Arcade1Up cabinet with light guns is here, and the first game to put them to task is Big Buck Hunter Pro, which is kind of offensive to me considering I’m a Milwaukee Bucks fan, but that’s MY problem. It takes design inspiration from the original and includes these four titles:

Big Buck Hunter Pro

Big Buck Hunter Pro Open Season

Big Buck Safari

Big Buck Safari Outback

Image : Arcade1Up

Last but not least, Marvel Pinball shakes things up with a different form factor. This is a digital rendition made in partnership with the pinball savants at Zen Studios, so there’s no actual ball bouncing around inside the cabinet.



Graphic : Arcade1Up

But you still get the big table feel, complete with physical solenoid buttons and an accelerometer to rack up points with actual tilt functionality.



Want one for your gaming cave? Arcade1Up has announced “later this year” availability for launching these, and you can head to their website to sign up for pre-order notifications right now. No official word on price yet, but previous cabinets by Arcade1Up have debuted around $400-$500.