It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Gaming

Ms. Pac-Man, Marvel vs Capcom, and More of Arcade1Up's Newest At-Home Cabinets Launch Later This Year

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Arcade1Up
Arcade1UpArcade Games
87
Save
Illustration for article titled iMs. Pac-Man/i, iMarvel vs Capcom/i, and More of Arcade1Ups Newest At-Home Cabinets Launch Later This Year
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re still searching for plausible excuses to put a big ass arcade cabinet in your home, Arcade1Up has hit the scene with some fresh motivations. They’ve dropped four new arcade machines for the home with iconic games that have never been featured in at-home units before.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled iMs. Pac-Man/i, iMarvel vs Capcom/i, and More of Arcade1Ups Newest At-Home Cabinets Launch Later This Year
Image: Arcade1Up

First up, we have Ms. Pac-Man, which is stylized just like the original and includes four games—Ms. Pac-Man, Pac-Mania, Pac-Man Plus, and Galaxian.

Advertisement

Then, more mashup goodness is coming out of the longstanding Marvel x Capcom partnership, and Arcade1Up has two whole new cabinets.

G/O Media may get a commission

Ditch your old bath sheets and save $40 on Upstate Towels at Huckberry

Upstate Towel Bundle

Celebrate each side’s most iconic characters in the Marvel vs Capcom: Clash of Superheroes edition. The X-Men vs Street Fighter cabinet keys in on characters from those respective franchises.

Illustration for article titled iMs. Pac-Man/i, iMarvel vs Capcom/i, and More of Arcade1Ups Newest At-Home Cabinets Launch Later This Year
Image: Arcade1Up
Advertisement

You’ll have a big decision on your hand, because while both share access to a couple of titles, the other two games (bolded) are exclusive to their respective platforms:

Marvel vs Capcom: Clash of Superheroes Cabinet

  • X-Men: Children of the Atom
  • X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse
  • X-Men vs Street Fighter
  • Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Superheroes

X-Men vs Street Fighter Cabinet

  • Marvel Super-Heroes: War of the Gems
  • Marvel Super Heroes vs Street Fighter
  • X-Men vs Street Fighter
  • Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Superheroes
Advertisement

Oooooh, but we’re not stopping there. The first-ever Arcade1Up cabinet with light guns is here, and the first game to put them to task is Big Buck Hunter Pro, which is kind of offensive to me considering I’m a Milwaukee Bucks fan, but that’s MY problem. It takes design inspiration from the original and includes these four titles:

  • Big Buck Hunter Pro
  • Big Buck Hunter Pro Open Season
  • Big Buck Safari
  • Big Buck Safari Outback
Illustration for article titled iMs. Pac-Man/i, iMarvel vs Capcom/i, and More of Arcade1Ups Newest At-Home Cabinets Launch Later This Year
Image: Arcade1Up
Advertisement

Last but not least, Marvel Pinball shakes things up with a different form factor. This is a digital rendition made in partnership with the pinball savants at Zen Studios, so there’s no actual ball bouncing around inside the cabinet.

Illustration for article titled iMs. Pac-Man/i, iMarvel vs Capcom/i, and More of Arcade1Ups Newest At-Home Cabinets Launch Later This Year
Graphic: Arcade1Up
Advertisement

But you still get the big table feel, complete with physical solenoid buttons and an accelerometer to rack up points with actual tilt functionality.

Advertisement

Want one for your gaming cave? Arcade1Up has announced “later this year” availability for launching these, and you can head to their website to sign up for pre-order notifications right now. No official word on price yet, but previous cabinets by Arcade1Up have debuted around $400-$500.

Quentyn Kennemer

I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test, and finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Bellesa Can't Keep This Oral Sex Simulator in Stock and Now I Know Why

Apple's Base Model 16-Inch MacBook Pro Is $300 Off

Three Home Office Printers Our Friends at Gizmodo and Lifehacker Can’t Live Without

Buy Two Seasons of Select TV Shows at Amazon for $30