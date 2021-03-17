Image : Modibodi

7/8 Recycled Active Legging | $70 | Modibodi



The perfect pair of workout leggings are so hard to find. As a woman finding the right ones that hold up for heavy sessions but also aren’t see-through is a challenge unto itself. Now couple that all the other things you have to worry about your body as a lady, and it’s a nightmare. Kristy Chong, CEO of Modibodi, knows that struggle all too well, which inspired her to found the company.

Modibodi’s 7/8 Recycled Active Leggings Give Women Peace of Mind To Work Their Bodies Worry- and Leak-Free

Modibodi’s 7/8 Recycled Active Legging was designed for the ultimate protection in any situation. Inspired by Chong’s own experiences with bladder leakage during workouts, Modibodi was born. After accessing what was on the market for women who suffer from this condition , the CEO was appalled. Not only were the offerings uncomfortable, but they were ugly. The gap in the market was clear, so she got to work on crafting a pair of leggings that rid you of the need for disposable sanitary items. This also means less waste and a more sustainable lifestyle. These leggings are actually 78% recycled materials, making them among some of the most sustainable fitness apparel items you can buy.

Image : Modibodi

Working out while on your period is good for the mind, body, and soul. The last thing you need is to be fearful of the crimson wave while you’re on the squat rack. Modibodi’s Modifier t ech not only makes these super-absorbent and odor/bacteria-resistant but 100% leak-proof. That built-in lining can hold up to three tampons worth of your worst days. They’re snug enough to keep everything where it should be but surprisingly stretchy too. If you’ve vowed to be more eco-conscious this year, Modibodi’s leggings are a convenient and Earth-friendly way to keep that pledge. The company also had all women in mind with inclusive sizing from small to 2XL. Free shipping, too.