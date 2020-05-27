Monarc Settra Series Duffel Photo : Gabe Carey

Monarc Settra Series Duffel | $99 | InD emand

Over the long weekend, my partner and I hiked the trails of Minnewaska State Park nature preserve, staying overnight in a nearby hotel in an effort to escape the city while remaining socially distant all the while. Because I drive a small car with limited trunk space, I’m lucky Monarc’s whole gamut of Settra series bags showed up at my door a few days prior.

Advertisement

With two compression packs for clothes, a laundry bag, a tech pack you can also use for toiletries, and a camera and lens cube inside, believe it or not I had plenty of room to spare in the back of my 2013 Miata Club. While it may look no different than an ordinary duffel bag, the Settra series is made from a fabric woven from recycled plastic . More specifically, the complete Settra series bag lineup derives from the equivalent of 100 bottles.

Advertisement

After some extensive hands-on time, I can say for certain these bags are primed for the big leagues. Their material feels every bit as durable as the Herschel Novel I was using before, only for a much lower cost when you consider all that’s included. Sure, at the $99 price point all you get’s the duffel backpack, but shell out $40 more right now and you’ll find the whole suite on your doorstep come November:

The duffel backpack

Large compression pack

Medium compression pack

Laundry bag

Tech pack

Camera and lens cube

As it takes 450-1,000 years for plastic to break down, Monarc’s pitch is this: if we’re gonna have more plastic than fish in the ocean by 2050, maybe we should try to reuse it instead of killing the planet?? Better still, the LLC is collaborating with 1% for the Planet to redistribute 1% of its gross revenue to environmental nonprofits. Should your bag reach the end of its lifespan, they’ll even recycle it for you, provided you send it back.

The TurboGrafx-16 Mini Is Now Available to Buy Read on The Inventory

The Monarc Settra series bags reached full funding on Kickstarter just last week, on May 22. Backed by 817 supporters, the company has so far racked up $117,586. Starting at $99, you can pre-order your own duffel backpack or upgrade to a higher tier for $119-139. Act before they release for up to 30% off the store tag. Seeing as there is a real, high quality prototype being sent out to reviewers as we speak , it’s unlikely you’ll fall victim to backer’s remorse.