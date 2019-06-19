Photo: Lululemon

If you thought Lululemon was only good for leggings, your opinion will be changing soon. The company’s Wunder Under High-Rise tights are best sellers for a reason, but they’re looking to brand out. Lululemon has now taken their first adventure out of workout gear into selfcare. They recently announced their new line, aptly titled Lululemon Selfcare, which is available online and and in select Lululemon stores, as well as on Sephora’s website.

Ready, sweat, go. Years in the making, lululemon selfcare is here to start solving sweaty problems and we’re just getting started. Made with good, clean ingredients and tested on athletes—not animals—all of our solutions are designed to get you quickly from sweaty to ready.

The selfcare line touts aluminum and paraben-free deodorant in two scents: black pepper sandalwood and aloe lotus. The Anti-Stink Deodorant is not meant to keep you from sweating, but it is formulated to keep you from smelling bad. It goes on clear but feels dry and comes in a spray bottle for a germ-free application. The deodorant comes in two sizes, travel for $12 and full for $18.

Advertisement

Also included in the Lululemon Selfcare line is a Sweat Reset Face Moisturizer. It has a Tri-Active formula that is meant to cleanse and reset your flushed face to its pre-workout shade. The travel size for the moisturizer is $28, while the full-size is $48. If you don’t have time to shower after a workout, the No-Show Dry Shampoo is also aluminum-free and will not make your hair white when you spray it on. The full-sized dry shampoo is $34, while the travel size is $18. The Basic Balm is $14 and is designed to lock in moisture before, during, and after a workout.

You can shop the Lululemon Selfcare online, in select stores, and at Sephora.com.