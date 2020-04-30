It's all consuming.
Gaming

Live out Your Viking Fantasy and Pre-order Assassin's Creed Valhalla for PS4, Xbox One, and PC Today

Quentyn Kennemer
FOR VALHALLA
Illustration for article titled Live out Your Viking Fantasy and Pre-order iAssassins Creed Valhalla /ifor PS4, Xbox One, and PCi /iToday
Image: Ubisoft

Pre-order Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) | $60 | Amazon
Pre-order Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PC)

After announcing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on April 29, Ubisoft cruelly forced us to wait an entire day for the trailer. But boy, was it worth it. Much like we’ve seen in the Egypt-backdropped Assassin’s Creed Origins and the Greek-inspired Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Valhalla takes us on a journey through an original story featuring Norse mythology and ... wait for it ... VIKINGS.

Alright, so now that you’ve decided you want the game—because those crazy, brolic, bearded, drunk bastards on boats give you life—we’re happy to inform you that pre-sales are now open, though we still don’t have more than the dreaded “Holiday 2020" launch expectation.

As with any Assassin’s Creed launch, Ubisoft vomited out a ton of different versions you can buy, each entitling you to more physical and digital extras the more you spend. Save for the Collector’s Edition (Ubisoft-exclusive) and the physical Ultimate Edition with the Steelbook case (GameStop-exclusive), you’ll get the same bonuses no matter where you buy.

Illustration for article titled Live out Your Viking Fantasy and Pre-order iAssassins Creed Valhalla /ifor PS4, Xbox One, and PCi /iToday
Here are all the different editions you can buy and a full rundown of what you’ll get with each pre-order:

Standard Edition (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) | $60

  • Base Game
  • Exclusive ‘The Way of the Berserker’ mission
Gold Edition (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) | $100

  • Full Game
  • Steelbook Case (Physical-only, add $10)
  • Season Pass
  • Exclusive ‘The Way of the Berker’ mission
Ultimate Edition (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) | $120

  • Full Game
  • Steelbook Case (Only at GameStop, add $10)
  • Ultimate Berserker Pack (Gear, Ship, and Settlement Upgrades)
  • Set of Runes for Gear Upgrades
  • Exclusive ‘The Way of the Berserker’ mission
Illustration for article titled Live out Your Viking Fantasy and Pre-order iAssassins Creed Valhalla /ifor PS4, Xbox One, and PCi /iToday
Collector’s Edition (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) | $200

  • Full Game
  • Steelbook Case
  • Ultimate Berserker Pack (Gear, Ship, and Settlement Upgrades)
  • Set of Runes for Gear Upgrades
  • Collector’s Case
  • Eivor w/ Raven and Dane Axe Statuette
  • 3 Concept Art Lithographs
  • Official Soundtrack
  • Certificate of Authenticity
  • Exclusive ‘The Way of the Berserker’ mission

