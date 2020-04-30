Image : Ubisoft

Pre-order Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) | $60 | Amazon

Pre-order Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PC)

After announcing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on April 29, Ubisoft cruelly forced us to wait an entire day for the trailer. But boy, was it worth it. Much like we’ve seen in the Egypt-backdropped Assassin’s Creed Origins and the Greek-inspired Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Valhalla takes us on a journey through an original story featuring Norse mythology and ... wait for it . .. VIKINGS.

Alright, so now that you’ve decided you want the game—because those crazy, brolic, bearded, drunk bastards on boats give you life—we’re happy to inform you that pre-sales are now open, though we still don’t have more than the dreaded “Holiday 2020" launch expectation.

As with any Assassin’s Creed launch, Ubisoft vomited out a ton of different versions you can buy, each entitling you to more physical and digital extras the more you spend. Save for the Collector’s E dition (Ubisoft-exclusive) and the physical Ultimate Edition with the S teelbook case (GameStop-exclusive), you’ll get the same bonuses no matter where you buy.

Image : Ubisoft

Here are all the different editions you can buy and a full rundown of what you’ll get with each pre-order:



Standard Edition (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) | $60

Base Game

Exclusive ‘The Way of the Berserker’ mission

Gold Edition (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) | $100

Full Game

Steelbook Case (Physical-only, add $10)

Season Pass

Exclusive ‘The Way of the Berker’ mission

Ultimate Edition (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) | $120



Full Game

Steelbook Case (Only at GameStop, add $10)

Ultimate Berserker Pack (Gear, Ship, and Settlement Upgrades)

Set of Runes for Gear Upgrades

Exclusive ‘The Way of the Berserker’ mission

Image : Ubisoft

Collector’s Edition (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) | $200

