Kübi's Quick Access Bi-Fold Wallet Strikes the Perfect Balance of Tradition and Function

Kübi Quick Access Bifold with RFID Protection Photo : Kubi

Kübi’s Quick Access Bifold Wallet takes the Goldilocks Approach to wallets—and it made me a believer.



I consider myself a pretty forward-thinking guy when it comes to most products. However, modern front pocket wallets always struck me as a bit odd. The Crabby Gear wallet looked super cheap, and the Nomatic Slim Minimalist Wallet looked like it’d be just a pain to use after a while.

So, I mostly ignored this new kind of product and lived comfortably with my chunky Herschel wallet. That is, until I got a chance to try out Kübi’s Quick Access Bifold Wallet.

And let me tell you, I’m a fan. It combines the best parts of traditional bi-folds and the fancy features of modern front pocket wallets, and I love it.

The wallet offers two pockets with pull tabs to access less frequently used cards. Photo : Kubi

First, it doesn’t look goofy. From the outset, it’s virtually identical to a regular ‘ol bi-fold wallet. I found the vegan microfiber leather to be soft and, well, pretty much indistinguishable from a standard full-grain leather wallet.

Where the Kübi shines is when you open it up.

In lieu of the traditional card slots, you’ll find a stretchy elastane strap to hold your cash. At first, it seemed a little precarious, but for the week I’ve been using it, no bills have fallen out.

For fare payment and credit cards, the Kübi offers a few options: two inside pockets, one quickdraw slot, and two pockets with pull tabs to access less frequently used cards, like insurance or rewards cards. There’s also a microSD card slot, but I didn’t use it.

And perhaps the best part? It’s thin. After I transferred all of my cash and cards from my aforementioned Herschel wallet, the Kübi was still thinner.

Pledges start at about $24 with this fully-funded campaign ending on Saturday. Products are expected to ship out around July (but I’d take that with a grain of salt considering COVID-19.)