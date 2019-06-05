Photo: Trtl

The unique, neck wrap-style Trtl Pillow has long been one of our favorite travel pillows, and the company just released a new, smaller model designed for kids.



The Trtl Pillow Junior is more or less a smaller version of the original Trtl (the more adjustable Trtl Pillow Plus is still just for Mom and Dad, for now), but with a hand mitt on the front that makes it easier to put on and take off. Inside the wrap, a latticework of padded ribs provide some of the best neck support of any travel pillow we’ve tried, and can be placed on either side of your kid’s head, depending on their sleep preferences.

Trtl claims that the pillows were designed with input from elementary and middle school kids, who had a say in the cover designs, while the size of the pillow was determined from thousands of neck, jaw, and shoulder measurements from students.

The pillow launched today in three kid-friendly designs: Aqua-Pop blue, Sea Camo, and Zebra, and for a limited time, you can save 15% on any of the three with promo code 15TRTLJNR.

