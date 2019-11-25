Just In Time For Black Friday Shopping, Zappos Is Releasing an UGG Collaboration

November feels like it started a day ago, but it is already the 25th . Christmas will be here in the blink of an eye at the rate we’re going. Îf you haven’t started Christmas shopping, there is no better time than right now. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday days away, we’ve got something you’ll want to add to your online shopping cart.



The newest brand to release shoes in the Zappos 20th Anniversary Collaborations was reve aled – UGG ! Could they have planned the timing of this release more perfectly? With one month out from Christmas, these UGGs are beautifully themed around the holidays. UGG has designed two exclusive shoes, a Holiday Sweater Slipper and a Holiday Sweater Boot.

Whether you’re binge-watching holiday movies by the fire, sipping cocoa in your favorite ugly sweater, or outside caroling, UGGs and Zappos are here to deliver warmth and comfort this holiday season!

UGGs x Zappos Photo : Zappos

The slippers are the same style as UGG’ s popular Coquette design . As an UGG obsessed teen, I can confirm I still own my slippers from when I was 18 years old. The bottom is much sturdier than the average slipper and can be worn outside. The fur has since worn down on the inside of my old slippers, but the sole is still in great condition after all of these years of use.

The boots are like a pair of slipper socks come to life. Okay, no, they aren’t actually sentient. Unlike slipper socks that you cannot wear outside, these boots can be worn to all of your holiday festivities. These boots and slippers are definitely for those who are really into dressing up . Both the boots and the slippers are the perfect addition to go with your favorite Christmas sweater.

The Holiday Sweater Boot is $160 and available in a women’s five through 11 ( whole sizes only) . The Holiday Sweater Slipper is $130 and available in women’s five through 12 ( whole sizes only) . You can shop the UGGs x Zappos Co llaboration starting now.

