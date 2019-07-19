Photo: NIKE

Is this the Krusty Krab? No, this is Patrick... Star sneakers from Nike. To celebrate 20 years of living in a pineapple under the sea, Nike is releasing a SpongeBob SquarePants-inspired collection. Modeled using their existing Kyrie 5 sneakers, we now introduce you to the Kyrie x SpongeBob SquarePants Collection.

The collection has two sneakers, based on the show’s two most famous characters, A.K.A. the coolest best friends who live just two houses away from each other – SpongeBob and Patrick Star! These sneakers are incredibly bright, so you can’t sneak off anywhere when we wearing them. To match the iconic SpongeBob SquarePants characters, the sneakers look very much like the underwater creature they’re modeled from.

Advertisement

The Kyrie 5 SpongeBob SquarePants shoe is bright yellow with a light brown, red, and white sole (just like SpongeBob’s square pants). Inside the tongue of the sneaker features a famous part of SpongeBob’s Krusty Krab uniform – his hat! Nike is written on the back of both sneakers in the font Nickelodeon used for the SpongeBob Squarepants show. Additionally, both sneakers have the characters face inside. The Kyrie 5 Patrick Star sneaker is bright pink with a green and purple sole, like Patrick’s floral shorts. The tongue of the Patrick sneakers has the board and nail from when Patrick nailed a board to his own head.

In 1999, the world fell in love with an incurably optimistic sponge. 20 years, over 200 episodes and countless memes later, SpongeBob SquarePants continues to inspire joy, connecting with generations of super-fans, like Kyrie Irving. In collaboration with Nickelodeon, the Kyrie x SpongeBob SquarePants collection celebrates Kyrie’s love for one of television’s most memorable shows and cultural phenomenon bringing Bikini Bottom to the basketball court…and beyond!

Advertisement

Both pairs of shoes in the Kyrie x SpongeBob SquarePants Collection, Kyrie 5 SpongeBob SquarePants and Kyrie 5 Patrick Star, will cost $130 each. The shoes will be available for purchase on Saturday, August 10 at 10 A.M. You can sign up now to be notified when the sneakers will be available for purchase.