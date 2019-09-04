Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. Or, Betelgeuse, if we want to spell it “correctly.” If the iconic Halloween film starring Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder is on heavy rotation for you from September to October, we have some news for you. Right now, you can shop a variety of Beetlejuice-inspired items at Hot Topic.

If you need to embrace your death, you can get a wide array of items designed around The Handbook for the Recently Deceased. Troubled by the living? Is death a problem and not the solution? Unhappy with eternity? Then call Beetlejuice, the “bio-exorcist.” You can really lean into this handbook with the crossbody, throw pillow, lunch bag, notecard set, and so much more.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you like to get extra comfy, you can throw on a pair of sweatpants (Hot Topic has one of my personal favorite style of sweats). You can get sweatpants with Beetlejuice’s neon head on them or perhaps you’d prefer sweats with a Sandworm on them.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Obviously, we must remember how iconic Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis were in Beetlejuice. Hot Topic didn’t forget about them. If you are stuck on what to be for Halloween this year, look no further. You can grab your significant other or best friend and wear these Barbara and Adam-inspired latex masks. Hopefully, you’ll have a better shot at scaring away any unwanted guests than our favorite recently deceased ghosts.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

You can even get your dog in on the fun with a “bio-exorcist” costume. And if someone tells you to get over your obsession with Beetlejuice, just laugh awkwardly and tell them, “I’m the ghost with the most.”

