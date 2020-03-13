In Honor of Mulan, Otterbox Has Added a Symmetry Case to Their Princess Collection

Mulan Otterbox Case | $46+ | Otterbox or Amazon



Disney fans, it’s time to get excited! In honor of Mulan, the live-action film (in theaters starting March 27th), Otterbox has added a super-durable case to their “Power Of Princess” Disney collection. So far, the collection includes Jasmine, Ariel, Tiana, Belle, Snow White, and Aurora.

I don’t know about you guys, but I’m estatic to see Mulan join the pack—she was definitely an inspiration to tons of little girls who wanted to do more. Shout out to feminism, y’all!

But back to the case—Otterbox is known for it’s reliability and durability, and they didn’t slack on any of that when making the Mulan case. It has a raised edge to keep the touchscreen away from harm if you accidentally drop it, as well as a slim design to keep your phone from getting bulky, even though it’s being protected from cracks on your iPhone. You’ll need that to look at your *reflection* while taking selfies.

The Mulan case is now available at Otterbox or Amazon for $46+ and is compatible with the iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus!