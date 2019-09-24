Image: Away

Away and it’s sleek hardshell carry-ons are already known for minimalist sophistication, but with the luggage brand’s latest limited-edition collection, Maverick, they’re elevating their timeless designs with a series of classy, fall-ready touches.



In terms of suitcases, the line offers up two colorways—Town Car and Trench—in The Carry On, The Bigger Carry On, The Medium, and The Large. All feature a handsome brown leather trim (it’s typically black on Away’s other suitcases), as well as a brown leather luggage tag and brown leather handles on the top and side instead of plastic ones.

Advertisement

As part of Maverick, The Everywhere Bag is also available in three new smooth leather designs and a woven plaid version. But that’s not all. Maverick also boasts a new hue for The Weekender bag and The Backpack: marbled black and gray nylon.

As with most Away limited-edition items, the bags won’t come cheap, and they’ll probably sell out fast. The Maverick collection starts at $275 and goes up from there. But think of it as an investment in travel accessories that will never go out of style.