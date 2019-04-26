Graphic: Shep McAllister

Quick, before our national parks get sold off to Exxon Mobil because because their CEO told Trump that he’s an assassin with a 9-iron, grab one (or more!) of Hydro Flask’s limited edition National Park Foundation bottles.



Hydro Flask offers limited edition colorways from time to time, but true prints like this are exceptionally rare. Inspired by art deco postcards, you can sip from a 21 oz. or 32 oz. bottle celebrating the Grand Canyon, the Great Smoky Mountains, Yellowstone, Joshua Tree, and Olympic National Park.

At $40-$49, they aren’t cheap, but they’re only available for a limited time, and you can at least get them shipped for free with promo code SHIP2ME19.